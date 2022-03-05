An 18-year-old Milton-Freewater man died from gunshot wounds at Providence St. Mary Medical Center just after midnight Saturday, March 5, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
The announcement released Saturday afternoon did not include the man’s name or any other information about his fatal injuries.
At about 12:10 a.m. Saturday, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 84000 block of Yellow Jacket Road in Milton Freewater.
Initial reports indicated possible victims from the shooting. Deputies, assisted by Oregon State Police, Milton-Freewater police, Oregon State Police Crime Lab, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies and Walla Walla police, responded and conducted an initial investigation, according to the release.
Investigators on scene confirmed an 18-year-old man from Milton-Freewater had gunshot wounds.
Before law enforcement arrived, the victim was transported from the address in a private vehicle to St. Mary's.
He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at St. Mary's.
The initial investigation indicates the victim was involved in a confrontation at the residence with another man, which led to the shooting.
Currently, there is no additional concern for the general public’s safety. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.
