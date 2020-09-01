A local man released on bail earlier this month while he faces felony charges was arrested again for misdemeanor crimes, revoking his pretrial release Monday.
Skylar I. Glasby, 31, was arrested in Waitsburg earlier in August for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence crimes of threats to kill and assault in the second and fourth degrees and is awaiting retrial in Umatilla County on a reversed 2016 conviction for kidnapping and robbery.
Glasby was released from Walla Walla County Jail on bail Wednesday, according to court documents.
One of the conditions was a requirement that he update his address, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said. The state filed a motion seeking revocation because he failed to do so.
On Friday at 4 p.m., Glasby was arrested for investigation of driving a vehicle with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, violating the terms of his release, according to court documents.
He appeared Monday morning in Superior Court, where his pretrial release was revoked, Gabe Acosta, chief deputy prosecuting attorney, said.
Glasby is now held in jail, Nagle said.
His trial date is Nov. 17, Acosta said.