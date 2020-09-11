Regional search and rescue teams united their efforts and were able to find a man who went missing in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness this week.
According to social media posts from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Wallowa County Search and Rescue, a man in his 30s was hiking alone on Round Butte Trail when he became disoriented and wandered until he became severely dehydrated.
He had a personal location GPS device and activated it around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Wallowa County's Search and Rescue team responded because the beacon was activated on the Oregon side of the wilderness, although it was traced to an area on the Washington side.
Walla Walla County Search and Rescue joined the effort Wednesday. Three members of each team met up using ATVs and a dirt bike. The team of six was able to find the man around 8 p.m.
They gave him water and assistance but he was able "walk out on his own power" according to the post.
The man was reunited with his family at the Indian Camp trailhead just after midnight early Thursday.