Leaders of emergency medical services are voicing anxiety — amplified by a letter to county commissioners — about a potential exodus of employees over vaccine requirements, officials said Monday, Aug. 30.
The letter was sent to commissioners in Walla Walla and Columbia counties sounded the alarm in light of a recent proclamation by Gov. Jay Inslee to get front-line medical workers vaccinated against COVID-19.
The letter, shared online Monday by Walla Walla County Commissioner Jenny Mayberry, shared disquiet from Dr. Lewis Neace, the medical program director for EMS services in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
Neace said leaders contacted pre-hospital EMS providers in the two counties and were shocked by what they found.
Neace wrote that some agencies were predicting a 50% reduction in staffing levels, implying that many people may quit or be fired rather than consenting to the vaccine mandate.
Neace said he was "conservatively estimating a 20% reduction in staffing for each county," taking potential religious and medical exemptions into account, or last-minute vaccinations.
Other local leaders echoed some of his words.
"Oh, it's a big concern," Columbia County EMS Director Bob Allbee said Monday.
"I think that the people who were going to get vaccinated were vaccinated. There might be a few people that might change their minds ... If you're lucky, half the people change their mind."
Allbee said it's especially concerning, given the out-of-control spread of COVID-19, adding that even if someone gets an EMS response, it's almost impossible to find open ICU beds right now.
Walla Walla County EMS Director Heather Lee said the informal survey was conducted by calling individual agencies in each county and asking the leaders to estimate how many workers or volunteers were likely to not go through with vaccinations by the Oct. 18 deadline.
The prediction was not an exact science, but it was still worrying, the officials said.
"We have serious concerns for (our) ability to maintain the current EMS systems," Neace wrote in the letter to commissioners.
Neace urged county commissioners to reach out to legislators and come up with "a plan or provide options that meet the urgent need to reduce the spread of COVID-19 without damaging EMS systems."
Lee was optimistic that those who choose not to get vaccinated would fall into an exemption category.
"We really are hoping that this doesn't turn out like we're kind of guesstimating at this point," Lee said.
Still, Lee said, even if someone received an exemption, individual agencies have to go through a process to see if "reasonable accommodations" can be met for those who request them.
"So we don't know exactly what it will look like," Lee said.
Staffing for EMS in both counties relies heavily on volunteers, especially in rural areas. Those volunteers are also required to get vaccinated under the mandate.
"It's pretty hard to get people to volunteer to work anymore, especially for EMS work," Allbee said. He added that their estimates took both paid workers and unpaid volunteers into account.
Under Inslee's mandate, firefighters, paramedics, volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and all other emergency medical personnel must be vaccinated or exempt by Oct. 18, or lose their positions.
According to information from the Washington state Department of Health, the proclamation requires the workers and volunteers to either have a single-dose inoculation conducted by Oct. 4, or the second dose of a two-dose vaccine on that date in order to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.
The vaccination must be verified by documentation and can't be done with a verbal assertion, according to the DOH.
According to the proclamation, "lawful authorities" may request proof of vaccination, including law enforcement and health departments and other state agencies such as the state departments of Labor & Industries and Social & Health Services.
If workers or volunteers classified in the mandate don't comply or don't verify exemptions prior to Oct. 18, it will be considered illegal to allow them to continue working.
There's also potential state medical credentials could be stripped from someone if a complaint is logged.
Allbee said, as the deadline looms, he was unsure what would happen, but the prognosis wasn't rosy, at least in Columbia County.
"I'm afraid the system will break," Allbee said.