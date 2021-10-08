Two Milton-Freewater men, including a corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, who police allege are active members of an outlaw motorcycle gang, were taken into custody by Georgia authorities Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Friday, Oct. 8, press release announcing the extradition of Dustin L. Wendelin, 40, and Charles Montgomery, 29, new details were released from a months-long interstate investigation that led law enforcement to the two men.
According to law enforcement, Wendelin and Montgomery are members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, which federal authorities consider an outlaw motorcycle gang. The pair, who are alleged to hold leadership roles in a local chapter of the club, face a number of charges in connection to a brawl at a Georgia chicken wing shop.
On May 1, shortly before midnight, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a fight at Big Jim’s Wing Shack in Griffin, located in Spalding County, Georgia. When law enforcement arrived, they found a victim, identified in a grand jury indictment as Dean Ryan, who had been severely beaten.
According to the press release, witnesses told deputies that Ryan and a friend had been singing karaoke at the wing shack when “several members” of the Pagan’s Outlaw biker gang entered the business. One of the men started a fight with Ryan, which left Ryan with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. The suspects then reportedly fled before deputies arrived.
Over the course of months, the trail for the suspects grew cold, according to the press release. Investigators reportedly believed that this was because the suspects were not from the area. The Pagan’s biker gang, formed in Maryland in 1957, has membership across the country.
Spalding County officials partnered with agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and exchanged photographs of known members of the biker gang in order to identify the suspects. With additional witness interviews, law enforcement identified Wendelin and Montgomery as having been directly involved in the beating, according to the press release.
Wendelin and Montgomery are alleged to have beaten Ryan in order to bolster their standing within the Pagan’s, according to court documents.
Wendelin was arrested by Walla Walla County deputies early in the morning Sept. 9 after he reported to work at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
Montgomery was arrested a few hours later at his home in Umatilla County in Oregon.
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office flew to Washington state and arrested Wendelin and Montgomery.
“Due to the severity of the charges, criminal street gang affiliation, and high potential for violence during the transport, I sent members of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Special Operations/CAGE Investigators, along with Transport Team Deputies to bring them back from Washington State and Oregon,” wrote Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix in the press release. “They were also accompanied on their flights by agents with the Federal Air Marshal Service.”
Wendelin and Montgomery have been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts each of violating Georgia anti-gang laws. Both also face charges stemming from an extensive investigation relating to crimes committed by the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club in Washington and Oregon and are being held in Spalding County Jail without bond.
The investigation and arrests of the pair involved partnerships between a large number of local, state and federal authorities, Dix wrote in the press release.
“We are proud of the working relationships we have forged with other agencies whether they need our help and resources, or we need theirs,” he wrote. “These arrests were the result of those strong relationships.”
The arrest of Wendelin and Montgomery are just two more in a series of arrests of members of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, including 11 who were arrested June 28 in New Jersey in connection to the assault of an “associate” of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.
“To us it doesn’t matter what gang they are affiliated with whether its crips, bloods, ghost face gangsters, pagans, the klan, offshoots of these, or others; they are all the same,” Dix wrote. “We are going to continue our commitment to support crime victims no matter what they look like, who they are, or where they live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.