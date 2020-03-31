Due to a reporter’s error, a story on the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce’s business resource webinar on COVID-19 provided an incorrect date. The event takes place Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Correction - 3/31/30
Vicki Hillhouse
Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 3 min to read
“Oh, that’s one of mine,” Sarah Villanueva said, a bubble of joy popping… Click or tap here to read more
Sheila Hagar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
- 1 min to read
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning Washington residents abou… Click or tap here to read more
Vicki Hillhouse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Providence Medical Group is offering drive-through screening and testing… Click or tap here to read more
Vicki Hillhouse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
- 1 min to read
By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Click or tap here to read more