The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Walla Walla District embarks today on a two-day effort to treat an invasive plant species in Yellowhawk and Garrison creeks.
The Corps will apply Clearcast, an aquatic-labeled herbicide, in an attempt to remove reed canary grass from the creeks to improve flows.
The highly invasive weed can restrict waterways with the potential to degrade fish passage. Over the last decade, it has narrowed the creeks significantly, according to Natural Resources Specialist Jeremy Nguyen.
Homeowners or irrigators are not expected to be impacted during or after the treatment.
“The label recommends irrigation intakes within 100 feet of the treatment area not be used for the day, however, there are no known intakes within 100 feet of the treatment areas,” according to a news release.
Those with concerns may choose not to use the water today or Friday.
For more information about the herbicide application, contact the Mill Creek Project Office at 509-527-7160. More information can also be found on the Mill Creek Facebook page.