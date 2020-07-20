You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
exclusive

Corps seeks input on Lower Monumental and Little Goose project master plans

  • 1 min to read
Lower Monumental project

Map of the Lower Monumental project found on ubne.ws/LowerMonumental.

 Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is seeking public commentary on drafts of the revised Lower Monumental and Little Goose project master plans.

The plans guide how the Corps manages project lands along Lake Herbert G. West and Lake Bryan behind Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams.

Master plans describe how recreational, natural and cultural resources will be managed for the next two decades. They do not address dam operations such as spill, fish passage or dam breaching.

Both plans include drafted documents of the reasons why an action will not have a significant effect on the human environment, which can be found under the Finding No Significant Impact tab on the webpage where the project is listed. A draft of the Environmental Assessment is also attached to each plan.

The revised master plans and drafts and the original master plans are available on the Corps’ website at ubne.ws/LowerMonumental and ubne.ws/LittleGoose.

Comments can be submitted through Aug. 21 by email at LowerMonumentalMP@usace.army.mil or LittleGooseMP@usace.army.mil or by using the online comment form on each master plan webpage.

Comments can also be mailed to 201 N. Third Ave. titled USACE-Walla Walla District ATTN: Master Plans.

For more information, contact the master plan coordinator at 509-527-7137.

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.