Corps of Engineers completes emergency repairs to levees

Emergency repairs have been completed for almost 1,100 cumulative feet of breaches in Walla Walla River levees near Milton-Freewater downstream of the Couse Creek Road bridge.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District shifted its focus after the Feb. 7 flooding to restoration of affected areas, including the levees, according to a release.
A contractor made repairs, including “a 100-year level of protection reducing any further damage from future flooding events,” Matthew Reeves, engineer at the Upper Snake Construction office for the Walla Walla District USACE, wrote in the release.
Emergency repairs were said to provide about the same protection prior to the flooding should there be another high-water event before permanent repairs are made, according to Linda Campbell, Walla Walla District’s emergency readiness chief.
The district will assess and report damage after it receives assistance requests from levee systems sponsors in the region active in its rehabilitation program. Numerous locations likely will need levee rehabilitation.
The district’s flood response also included sending teams to Waitsburg, Starbuck, Camp Wooten, Kamiah, Mill Creek, Dayton, Milton-Freewater, the city of Walla Walla’s water feed line, and Walla Walla’s bridges, “to provide technical assistance in flood response operations, damage assessments and flood fight techniques,” the release stated.