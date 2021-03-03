The parking lot and road to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Mill Creek office, 3211 Reservoir Road, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to make way for new maintenance building upgrades, Corps officials announced Tuesday.
The Corps will be trenching a septic line, one of the final steps to construct a new maintenance building, the release stated.
“The maintenance building is designed to provide additional climate-controlled storage and workspace for critical operations and maintenance equipment and tasks,” said Brad Trumbo, operations project manager for the Mill Creek office.
Verdis, a full-service civil engineering, landscape architecture, planning and construction firm based in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, was awarded the contract.