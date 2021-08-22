Credit the efforts of a small team mentored by Tom Cooper with keeping stretches of highways and byways leading into Walla Walla debris-free.
Cooper, 58, is work crew supervisor for inmate trustees housed at the Walla Walla County Corrections Department, informally known as the county jail.
During a recent interview, Cooper discussed his work as crew supervisor. And he discussed how his role benefits many in and outside of the jail’s grounds at 300 W. Alder St.
Cooper’s career in law enforcement began almost 30 years ago. His skills prepared him to serve as a teacher who can help the inmates under his guidance give back to the Walla Walla community while in custody and eventually upon release into society.
He was with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office from 1989-2015, when he retired from law enforcement as patrol supervisor.
Then Walla Walla County Corrections Department Director Mike Bates hired Cooper for a post being created, which is part of what he does now.
“They needed help, and I’m doing something pretty worthwhile with the jail,” Cooper said.
The Walla Walla County Corrections facility was built in 1982 and serves the Walla Walla and College Place police departments and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
It started as a 44-bed facility, but with expansions, that capacity increased. The county website notes the average daily population runs at approximately 85 to 90 people, and reaches more than 100 people on several occasions. The jail is staffed with a jail commander, 21 jail officers, a cook and support staff.
Today, however, the jail population has been reduced by nearly half, to between 40 to 45 people, Cooper said. The number of inmates dropped after the recent state-legislated changes that threw out or reversed convictions in some instances, including narcotic offenses.
Now, it is Cooper’s role to instruct the crew how to prepare for life beyond incarceration, reducing the chances of recidivism. An outdoors clean-up program that he oversees allows for this learning opportunity.
Trustees do many types of jobs and assist the maintenance department for county and government entities, Cooper explained.
They build rooms, lay carpet, put up sheet rock and paint and do various aspects of landscaping, such as weeding, lawn care, fertilizing and edging for county building grounds. One task saw them move a large amount of surplus county items to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds for a sale.
As part of a wood sales program, trustees use chainsaws and splitters to cut fire wood. Proceeds from wood sales go into the county’s inmate welfare fund to provide things they can use, and it saves taxpayers money, Cooper said.
Individuals can earn “good time” — a reduction in the length of their sentence — by working as trustees or on the jail’s work crew.
Clean roadsides greet motorists
For example, consider the roads leading into downtown Walla Walla, especially the newly opened Plaza Way roundabout.
Of particular note, Cooper’s crew cleaned up heaps of trash strewn along the portion of state Route 125 leading up to the roundabout before traffic began to flow again.
Cooper wanted it to look presentable for the roundabout’s grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
“They had that section closed from Myra Road to Plaza Way, and I said the cleanup won’t take that long. It’s a perfect opportunity to go there and, behind the barricades, to gather trash at Starbucks and Dairy Queen and along the road. It’d be a shame if there was a bunch of garbage. The first thing people will see will be a clean stretch of roads instead of garbage.”
Cooper said they’re also mindful to keeping U.S. Highway 12 clean from the Walla Walla Regional Airport to the city of Walla Walla’s Sudbury Landfill. A lot of debris is scattered along that route because of unsecured loads, so a few times per month the crew goes out and ensures it is presentable.
“The highway is the first thing you see coming to Walla Walla, and it makes the community look better,” Cooper said.
Other outdoor landscaping and beautification programs that work in conjunction with the jail trustee group include nonprofit organizations such as the Blue Mountain Land Trust.
Walla Wallans Chris Howard and Linda Herbert talked with county commissioners and formed a task force within Blue Mountain Land Trust’s Leadership and Advocacy Committee to address the problem of trash and illegal dumping alongside roadways, Herbert said.
“The director of county roads mentioned that Tom had been doing trash pickups with trustee-eligible inmates at the county jail, so I called him to discuss,” Herbert said.
Herbert started the Blues Crew Road Patrol to pick up litter along county roads enjoyed by recreationalists.
“Some of my communications with Tom have been to coordinate areas to tackle between my group and his group from the jail. I am so impressed with his passion,” she said.
“I just talked with Tom Cooper at the jail and am blown away by the programs that he carries out with the inmates. But more impressive is how much pride and passion he has for his work, for the good of the order. He really cares about our community and sees these programs as both bettering our county and giving inmates a chance to rethink their choices under his mentoring,” said Herbert.
As is the case with many grant projects, timing can help a proposal get off the ground through funding. Having the plans and people to implement the proposal is key to a successful grant outcome.
“We had a Department of Ecology litter grant, but that lapsed and wasn’t renewed,” Cooper said. “When we reapplied and got the grant, it doubled from $20,000-$25,000 four years ago, and we received $50,000 this time.”
The DOE grant pays for costs, including employee salaries, landfill charges, the vehicle and tools and road signs to alert motorists that workers are present along the road.
“There’s no cost to the county for anything as the grant covers it. It’s very worth it and can keep the roads and highways the way that they should be,” Cooper said.
Litter boss Steve Suckow works under Cooper 16 hours per week and helps Cooper take inmates out for the litter removal program.
A visible difference
The trash tonnage they collect builds up. Cooper said when they first picked up debris from the airport to the landfill along Highway 12, they had 20 hours into it and amassed 1,000 pounds of trash.
The DOE monitors such statistics as supervisor hours, trash tonnage, roads and distance. “The DOE keeps track for (the state’s 39) counties. I’m competitive like that,” Cooper said. “We’re going fast and hard — our stats are up against all of theirs. When we did a full year, we had 95,000 to 98,000 pounds gathered for the year.”
The crew also goes after such illegal dumps as refrigerators and tires and gets credit for that. “Any identifying info with the dumps goes to the sheriff for processing and possible citations,” he said.
Grant funding will go to provide signage that alerts the community to the county’s efforts to keep the area clean.
Inmate-trustee Nicholas Harvey has been working on the crew for about five to six weeks.
Harvey said by phone on Thursday, Aug. 19, that he really likes the aspect of helping the community through his work with recycling and trash pickup.
“It means more than just getting out in the fresh air and away from the jail. I can tell it makes a difference and it looks nice when you drive by later, it’s nice to see the clean roads.”
Harvey notices some drivers’ behavior while he works outdoors.
“Wow, people just throw stuff out of their windows. It’s going to stick with me, I’ll never throw anything out again,” said Harvey.
Once he’s completed his sentence he would like to join a relief team, he said.
“Lots of towns are devastated right now. There are fires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. People are suffering all over. I like the aspect of cleaning up and getting fresh air, but helping society and making a difference is important, too,” said Harvey, describing himself as previously being complacent but this experience is helping him refocus his mind and look at ways to benefit others versus being selfish.
“We need more programs like this in the world and our country,” Harvey said.
Meanwhile, other programs for inmates are proving beneficial to their rehabilitation.
Using computer tablets provided by Securus, a web-based visual communications program for those who are incarcerated, inmates access books and games from an electronic library and can watch vetted shows. The money generated from inmate-rented tablets goes into the benefit fund.
Cooper initially questioned allowing the tablets but has learned that “they keep them very, very occupied, so they don’t scheme and break things. The tablets are a blessing.
“(Inmates) know if they don’t toe the line, these can be taken away. They can keep in contact with families, similar to texting. The tablets are the property of the jail. We have one for every occupant and extras. Everything incoming and outgoing is reviewed. They can send photos and videos both ways of kids or grandpa or whatever,” Cooper said.
The inmate fund has purchased about 12 TVs for the county jail’s living units.
With a smaller jail head count, there are fewer candidates who can serve as trustees. Six trustees comprise the kitchen crew assisting the cook with dishes, laundry and prepping meals, critically important for jail operations.
With the inmate reduction, Cooper’s crew is now down to two-three or maybe four trustees. “They can be a solid person with a good work ethic. They sign a contract with lots of conditions and expectations. Most of the time it works out or they are put back into the general population if they’re not following the rules.”
Cooper believes work opportunities can help inmates stop re-offending when they leave jail.
“I think it does help, but it’s anybody’s guess how much. It’s just as important, the mentoring, to get them thinking differently and prioritizing differently, “ said Cooper.
He’s seen trustees go through the program, come out, get a job, maybe get married and succeed in society.
“They have self worth, a better skill set, they’ve worked in landscaping, painting, concrete work and other jobs, they benefit from seeing a different side of being in jail. He talks with them about preparing to be productive when they leave and planning ahead — what they will do — do they have a job and housing lined up.”
“Inmates get anxious about being released from jail,” said Cooper. “The concern is they will fall into the same traps, go back to a flop house and bad influences. Through mentoring this becomes less stressful. It helps to work hard and know what that feels like.”
Programs on the outside, such as the STAR Project, hook inmates up with what they need once out of incarceration.
“We’ve seen it happen where they succeed when they leave. Three to five years later they run into me at the grocery store or other places and will talk to me like I’m an old friend or boss. They appreciate getting the tools to be on their own and help the community. It’s nice to hear. If you affect one person it’s worth it,” he said.
“Some inmates are doing life on the installment plan,” that is they repeatedly return to jail. “But if we can break that cycle it’s a good thing.”
At the end of August, according to Cooper, trustees will pick up bins from Basin Disposal to place in Burbank, Waitsburg and Prescott to collect cardboard and plastic recyclables. The intent is to provide recycling on the outskirts of the county, collecting deposits at least quarterly and if successful they could do it monthly.
In getting this job done, he appreciates backing from county commissioners, jail Commander Matt Stroe and others.
“We appreciate support for the program and drivers who honk in support when we’re out there working. We’re instilling self worth and pride, giving the inmates more tools to get out in the community and succeed,” Cooper said.