Tuesday, July 6, was the Christian Aid Center's last day as a cooling center, according to Corina Car, director of development at the center.
The Christian Aid Center, 202 W. Birch St., opened from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to an extreme heat wave last week bringing record-breaking temperatures to Walla Walla.
The center remains open for meal times. Breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m., lunch at noon and dinner at 5:30 p.m. People looking to cool down can enter for lunch and dinner. Those waiting in line to receive food will wait inside, she said.
If two or more consecutive days are 100 degrees or higher, the center will reopen as a cooling center, Car said. Bottled water is available.
The Blue Mountain Action Council at 8 E. Cherry St. is open by appointment only and will provide bottled water to those with appointments.