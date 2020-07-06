The cooler weather trend that begin in June is likely to continue into this month, according to the national Climate Prediction Center.
June was slightly cooler than usual, reports from the National Weather Service state, although temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on three days. The hottest day of the month was June 23, at 95 degrees.
The outlook for July calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
Normal highs for Walla Walla during July are 89.2 degrees, and normal lows are 61 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.59 inches.
June's weather was good for winter wheat crop conditions in Washington, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Winter wheat in Columbia and Walla Walla counties started to "head out" the first week of June, and some operators were spraying for rust.
Fields of gold began appearing throughout the Walla Walla Valley as winter wheat turned color by the end of the month, and all wheat and barley crops were "heading out" by then, reports said.
In June, the average temperature was 65.8 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below normal.
High temperatures averaged 77 degrees, which was 1.8 degrees below normal, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Low temperatures averaged 54.5 degrees, which was 0.3 degrees above normal. The lowest was 47 degrees, on June 2.
In Yakima County, the early sweet cherry crops were being harvested in the first week of June. Apple field crews were thinning the crop. Snap peas, onions, spinach, yellow summer squash and zucchini began arriving in farmers’ markets.
More than half of June's rainfall in Walla Walla was all in one day, with 0.44 inches reported on June 13, according to the National Weather Service.
However, precipitation was below normal for June by 0.58 inches. Walla Walla received 0.70 inches of rain. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on seven days.
This year's precipitation has reached 10.95 inches, which is 0.97 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 13.62 inches, which is 5.32 inches below normal.
While a downpour of rain damaged some crops in Western Washington in the third week of June, Columbia and Walla Walla counties benefited from the weather as the first cutting of hay was completed that week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Yakima County asparagus harvest neared completion, and operators started to take their second cuttings of alfalfa.
Raspberries were harvested, and hops were between 6-18 feet high on trellis systems.
Weather conditions were favorable the last week of June for wheat, barley and peas, but cooler temperatures hampered sweet corn, field corn, dry bean, snap bean and seed crop development.
The hay crop in Columbia and Walla Walla counties was in good condition, but the alfalfa crop was not keeping up, according to the USDA.
High winds closed out the month on June 30 at 38 mph.