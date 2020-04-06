Walla Walla's temperatures were, on average, colder than normal in March, but the conditions for crops were about the same as usual.
A cool, wet April is expected.
In Eastern Washington, winter wheat was in mostly good condition, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Western Washington was suffering from a bit of a dry spell, however, and although spring field preparation was under way, producers were spreading as much fertilizer as possible between the rain and hail.
Winter calving was almost finished, and spring calving had not started, according to the USDA.
Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Pendleton showed the average temperature in Walla Walla last month was 43.8 degrees, which was 2.5 degrees below normal.
High temperatures averaged 52.4 degrees, which was 2.8 degrees below normal. The highest was 62 degrees on March 22. Low temperatures averaged 35.2 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees below normal. The lowest was 24 degrees, on March 15.
There were seven days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.89 inches during March, which was 1.41 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on eight days, with the heaviest, 0.28 inches, reported on March 7.
Precipitation this year has reached 6 inches, which is 0.59 inches below normal. Since October, the water-year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 8.67 inches, which is 4.94 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 43 mph, which occurred on March 30.
The outlook for April from the national Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.
Normal highs for Walla Walla rise from 60 degrees at the start of April to 66 degrees at the end of April. Normal lows rise from 40 degrees to 44 degrees.
The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.92 inches.