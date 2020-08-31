Monday’s weather forecast expects lower wind and cooler nighttime temperatures, resulting in less active fire behavior for the lightning-caused wildfires in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness, 13 miles southeast of Dayton.
The Rattlesnake Fire is expected to continue burning slowly with smoke but no flame within the existing perimeter in the green brush, grass, and timber islands.
Temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s, winds will be from the west at 4-9 mph on ridge tops, with gusts up to 16 mph, according to Inciweb. Winds will be lighter in lower elevations.
Fuels continue to dry out, the release stated. Grass and shrubs are losing moisture as autumn approaches.
The fire is approximately 485 acres in size and 70% contained as of Monday, according to Inciweb.
Fire line construction is complete, and helicopters are available to assist fire crews with bucket drops today. In the north portion of the fire, crews are using pumps and hoses to cool hotspots in the steepest areas.
Tucannon Road is closed at the Tucannon Campground with no access to Panjab or Lady Bug Campgrounds. Panjab Trail 3127 and Rattlesnake Trail 3129 are also closed.