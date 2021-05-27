A predicted 20-degree jump over the weekend will lead Walla Walla into a sunny Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, and area city pools will be open to give swimmers a break from the heat.
Weather experts forecast Walla Walla will see a high of 71 degrees Friday and a 10-degree jump on Saturday to a high of 80 degrees. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 87 degrees and Memorial Day predictions near 91 degrees. Warm temperatures are expected to continue into the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The cities of Walla Walla, Prescott, Milton-Freewater and Athena, plan on opening city pools this season.
Walla Walla
Veterans Memorial Pool will open Friday, May 28. Open swim hours are 4-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Lap swim is 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 6 a.m.-8:45 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
No reservations for open swim or lap swim will be required this season. Recreation Coordinator Cassie Thompson asks people to social distance and remains near the people in their household while enjoying the pool. Concessions will be open this year.
Employees and patrons who are vaccinated are not required to wear masks but are encouraged to, she said. People who are not vaccinated are supposed to wear them while entering or exiting the facility or using indoor facilities or on deck and cannot social distance. No one is allowed to wear masks in the water.
A busy pool season is on the horizon with many offered programs this year, that were not permitted under the coronavirus safety guidelines last season, including the Sea Monkeys swim team program, Sweat and Swim Bootcamp, a standup paddleboard yoga class, Discover Scuba classes, Lap Swim 101, a Lifeguard training class and Hatha yoga classes on the grass near the pool.
Five sessions of swimming lessons will also be offered.
“We’re really excited about the programming this year. I’m hoping people try out the newer ones that we’re offering.”
To sign up or learn more, go to ubne.ws/wallawallapool.
Prescott
The Prescott pool will open June 7 from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays if there is no pool rental and from 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekends, Aquatic Director Kyra Hartley announced. Hours will change after June 21.
Swim lessons will not begin until a later date, she said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a capacity of 35 people in the water and 75 people in the entire facility.
“The capacity will be monitored by the staff and signage will be placed around the facility to remind people to social distance from those that are not within their household,” she said.
Waitsburg
The city of Waitsburg will not be opening the pool this year, but the city is offering to reimburse families who live in Waitsburg for half of their pass cost to the Prescott or Walla Walla pool, up to $160, City Administrator Randy Hinchcliff said.
“We have allocated $3,500 of the city pool budget to it, so it will be available until we run out of funds or June 30, whichever occurs first,” he said.
Residents will need to submit a receipt to the city for the reimbursement, he said.
Milton-Freewater Aquatic Center
The City of Milton-Freewater Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center will open 4 p.m. Thursday, June 3 for open swim.
The pool will be open 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours will change after June 21.
The opening is delayed by a few days this year due to resurfacing work at the facility and to allow sufficient time to get staff, updated procedures, concession and the newly repainted Frog slide in place for the season.
City officials said if the weather cooperates, the plastering will be completed by Thursday and they will begin filling the pool Friday, run mechanical tests for a few days upon opening.
“We are pleased with the tremendous amount of work taking place this week to have the pool ready for our community,” a press release stated.
“We are excited to open our newly resurfaced pool that our wonderful voters approved as part of the local option tax.”
Swim lessons, water aerobics, lap swim and other programs will be offered this year.
Go to ubne.ws/mfpool for more information.
Milton-Freewater Splash pad
Some nine months after the finish of construction, the Milton-Freewater Rotary Club’s splash pad is making a splash this week.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held Wednesday, May 26 at Freewater Park, 722 N. Main St.
The 950-square-foot play facility was completed in August 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant the water had to stay turned off, Rotary Club officials said.
Athena
Athena city officials said its public pool will open June 7 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
They will be offering three swimming lesson sessions.
This year they are contracting with the YMCA and they will be doing all the lifeguarding services and swimming lessons.
Operators will follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“We are just going to follow the guidelines as they change,” city recorder Michelle Fox said.