The controversial Touchet Valley Trail was discussed Wednesday, May 12, by Port of Columbia commissioners at their monthly meeting, held online via Zoom with 10 attendees online, more half of which where media and Port staff, while three protesters demonstrated outside Port offices in Dayton.
A dozen supporters of the trail held signs marched in downtown Dayton, away from the Port offices to avoid confrontations.
The proposed 9.7-mile, non-motorized connection between Dayton and Waitsburg, the Touchet Valley Trail has been ranked a top-priority Port project since 2015 despite some opposition from the community along the way.
As proposed, Touchet Valley Trail trail would go through private land, congested areas, a thick forest, narrow streets within Dayton and countless historical landmarks — all while following alongside the Port-owned railroad tracks.
Shortly after Port chairman Earle Marvin officially opened the Wednesday meeting to the public, Dayton Chronicle writer Melissa Gemmell asked for any comments to the Touchet Valley Trail protesters.
“We’ve already released formal statements,” Port commissioner Sean Milligan said.
An hour later, before concluded the meeting with an executive session regarding real estate, the commissioners reviewed an April 26 informational webinar on the Touchet Valley Trail.
Information and preliminary design drawings of the trail have been on the Port website, along with a portal for public input on the project. Port executive director Jennie Dickinson reported 51 comments, claiming that “a lot of them were positive, believe it or not.”
“People have said it was very informative,” Dickinson said. “We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response.”
But the commissioners admitted they have encountered opposition.
“I’ve have had some meetings with people who have had issues with the trail,” commissioner Shawn Brown said. “I’ve provided them with facts, and encouraged them to use the public comments.”
Milligan shared similar feelings, having been “approached by people who want to bend my ear.”
The Port is not ignoring opponents to the trail, Dickinson said, “We’ve heard them.”
Paula Murdock, an opponent of the trail, disagrees.
“The Port doesn’t seem to care what we have to say,” Murdock said. “We’re told we can write on their web site, and they’ll post our comments, but the problem is that that’s open to the entire world. We started a petition and got 600 signatures to put to trail on a ballot, but the Port just said no.
“We’re still trying to get more signatures so people can vote on this. Columbia County residents should have a say in this.”