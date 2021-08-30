Firefighters continued positive reports over the weekend on the Green Ridge Fire in the Blue Mountains, although gusting winds on Monday, Aug. 30, were an issue.
The fire, burning about 30 miles east of Walla Walla and 20 miles south of Dayton, was at 39% containment Monday morning, up from 35% on Saturday and Sunday, fire officials reported online.
The estimated growth of the fire was about 200 acres, growing from an estimated 39,598 acres to 39,798 from Sunday morning to Monday morning.
A community meeting was held virtually Sunday night with updates on the Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires, which were adjacent to each other after both being started by lightning on July 7.
The Lick Creek Fire is now 100% contained and has shown no estimated growth in the last several days, according to information from fire officials.
Kevin Stock, the latest incident commander for the Green Ridge Fire, said the goal was to make sure the area surrounding the fire is safe and then eventually begin reducing the amount of firefighters on scene.
"We took over command on Thursday," Stock said in the meeting, speaking about his inter-agency team of personnel.
"Our time here has been focused primarily on getting this fire to a condition where it's ability to threaten outside of the wilderness that it's burning in right now is minimized drastically, especially with the amount of (fire) season that we have left."
Many firefighters have been reassigned from the northern border of the fire to the southern flanks, officials said in the meeting.
The fire continues to smolder through trees, shrubs and grass.
Cooler temperatures, especially at night, have aided in keeping the fire down, but gusting winds Monday up to 25 mph were expected to cause problems.