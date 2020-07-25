Combining the Walla Walla and College Place fire departments, as well as Walla Walla County Fire District 4, is the recommendation of a recent study discussed last week during a Monday work session of the Walla Walla City Council.
It’s taken several years to get to this point, and it likely will be several more years before — or even if — a Regional Fire Authority is realized, officials said.
Emergency Services Consulting International was awarded a $54,017 contract by the Council in May 2019 to determine the feasibility of forming a Regional Fire Authority.
The city has discussed sustainable funding for emergency medical services for at least the past three years with departments from Walla Walla, College Place, county fire districts and county commissioners.
During those talks, the concept of a Regional Fire Authority emerged and experts presented the process to the Council in 2018.
Rough drafts of a 241-page study were given to each of the three fire chiefs in December 2019 to return with any corrections.
A final report was provided to Council members of both cities and Fire District 4 commissioners in March, according to Walla Walla Fire Department Chief Bob Yancey.
“The report evaluated all the options for consolidation of the three departments as well as taking a status quo approach,” Yancey said in an email. “The recommendation made in the report is to pursue the Regional Fire Authority concept.”
He and College Place Chief David Winter said they weren’t surprised at the study’s results.
“The next step is for all the elected officials to have some time to read and ask questions about the report before deciding which direction they would prefer to go,” he wrote.
Yancey said the report gave small steps the three departments can take in working more closely together toward a potential consolidation.
One of those steps included sharing the cost to improve the drill facility at 300 Cayuse St., Yancey said. No other consolidation measures have been taken, he said, because of the pandemic.
The three departments in May 2019 provided the consulting firm with data, such as number of employees, volunteers, salaries, equipment, number of calls, expenses and revenue. A team of six compiled the information to help form their conclusions.
The report was one of the largest ever worked on by John Stauffer, the consulting firm’s former western regional manager.
“We went above and beyond what we usually do,” he said in an earlier interview, adding more detail and supporting documents were included.
Stouffer said he was the emergency medical services director in the 1980s and 1990s in Yakima County and had proposed a similar item.
“We’re doing a lot of consolidations all over the state,” he said, adding cost shouldn’t be entities’ primary concern. “Really the benefit of consolidating is to improve fire and medical services.”
Bill Boyd, who retired from the Bellingham Fire Department in 2012, took over the project when Stouffer left the firm.
He echoed Stouffer’s statements at Monday’s work session about cost not being the primary concern. Boyd said citizens would “see a seamless response organization.”
The study provided other options for the three departments, such as having District 4 annex services from the cities, or an interlocal agreement, which would collaborate the administrative, functional and operational services from each. The latter could happen during planning of the Regional Fire Authority, Boyd said.
As far as a timeline, Boyd said formation of a singular entity could take two to three years, or even longer.
Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner said he believes all three entities’ leaders, including College Place City Council and District 4 fire commissioners, liked the concept, but they needed to have “a formal buy-in,” as in some kind of written agreement.
“We need to have the three of them (fire departments and leaders) on board,” Scribner said.
Then, Scribner said funding sources will need to be discussed, as well as equipment, staffing and more.
College Place Mayor Norma Hernández said it is still early in the process to determine a path forward.
“We are weighing the pros and cons to the citizens of College Place of the RFA proposal,” she wrote in an email. “Next steps are simply having the honest conversations with staff and City Council members. Whatever we decide, it will be in the best interest for our community.”
For the full report, visit ubne.ws/study.