Workers have a green light to continue construction on U.S. Highway 12 west of College Place through the winter, weather permitting.
Construction is now about 40% done after six months, according to Atkinson Construction manager Matt Rugh, and the work between Frenchtown and Nine Mile Hill is expected to continue even as temperatures begin dropping over the holidays.
"If the cold gets extreme, it'll be difficult to move dirt. And extreme cold isn't good for setting concrete," Rugh said. "So we're watching the weather like everybody else. You might remember all that snow we had around here back in February. If something like that was to happen again, we'd have to shut down.
"But, right now, we've already got cold-weather protective gear, and we're planning to work through the winter."
Since breaking ground in March, work has gone on about a mile north of the existing two-lane Highway 12, hidden from commuter view.
Behind the hills, more than 2.3 million cubic yards of dirt has been moved with 30,000 tons of asphalt laid.
Construction is on schedule and on budget, according to Rugh, with completion slated for summer 2023, barring any delays.
Funding, which includes engineering, right of way and construction, is estimated at $166.7 million. The money comes from the Connecting Washington transportation funding package, an infrastructure investment passed by the state legislature in 2015.
"I'd say we're around mile 5 of an 11-mile project," Rugh said. "That's about a mile west of the Woodward Canyon Road intersection."
The new highway going up between Lowden and Nine Mile Hill is the next-to-last chapter (Phase 7 of 8) in a project that has been pieced together the last 20 years.
Since 2003, work has been going on and off to gradually replace the old two-lane highway with a four-lane alternative to improve the safety, capacity and mobility of traffic between Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities.
Designs call for fewer intersections, a median to separate the east-west traffic flow, turn-off ramps and exits, and a passing lane for cars trying to get around slower-moving freights.
Phase 7 has been, by far, the most costly and time-consuming part of the new Highway 12, with its funding more than triple that of the next priciest section, Phase 6 ($51.6 million), which opened the summer of 2010 as the four-lane road from Walla Walla to Lowden.
Another 11 miles to Nine Mile Hill west of Touchet will be added to that stretch upon the completion of Phase 7.
Drivers will have diamond interchanges at both Lowden and Touchet to serve as exits into those communities.
Meanwhile, bridges will clear the way for non-highway traffic on Cummins Road, Touchet North Road and Woodward Canyon Road.
Other bridges will run the highway over Touchet River and Dry Creek.
Meanwhile, Rugh reports only minor hiccups to construction progress the last six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state vaccination mandate, which took effect Oct. 18, served as "a little bump" as they went about getting the workforce fully vaccinated.
Also, the worker shortage troubling many businesses was only "a slight issue" for Atkinson, Rugh said, "so I feel like we've been fortunate."
The construction of Phase 7 has stayed on course.
"We're maybe just a hair behind schedule, but not that far," Rugh said.
That leaves progress over the next few months up to winter weather.
Phase 8 would then complete the new Highway 12 with another 10 miles added north of the Walla Walla River to Wallula.
The timeline for Phase 8 remains to be determined.
Roadway design and right of way acquisition have already been funded by Connecting Washington, a 16-year, $16 billion program, but final design and construction have yet to be financed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.