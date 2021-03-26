A teen from Stamford, Connecticut, was injured in a rollover crash Thursday morning, March 25, on U.S. Highway 12.
The 17-year-old boy was alone, driving west on the highway about one mile east of Lowden when the crash occurred about 11:20 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol report.
According to the report, the teen's 2003 Chevrolet Suburban swerved off the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled.
The boy was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.
He was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with unspecified injuries. The Walla Walla hospital has not been releasing information on patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troopers cited the teen for second-degree negligent driving.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.