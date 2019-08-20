A group dedicated to seeing Walla Walla County is fully counted in the 2020 Census is seeking members.

The Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee aims to provide “accurate information about the Census, be a source of technical assistance and help the county achieve the most accurate count possible,” said Meghan DeBolt, county Community Health director.

The committee is a collaboration of the Community Health Department with Blue Mountain Community Foundation, Sherwood Trust, and Blue Mountain Action Council. Creation of the committee was approved by county commissioners at their Aug. 5 meeting.

In a release, DeBolt said that for every person not counted, the county loses $2,000 a year in tax dollars. “An accurate Census ensures that the county receives its fair share of the federal and state tax dollars residents pay in taxes,” she said.

The 2020 Census will start next April and will be sent electronically by the Census Bureau to everyone residing in the county. In the coming months, the committee will reach out to as many community partners as possible to prepare for the April 1 Census Day.

This will include public and private organizations, local and tribal governments, businesses, community-based organizations, faith-based groups, schools, the media and others who can play a key role in educating and motivating residents to participate in the 2020 Census, DeBolt said.

People who would like to be involved in the Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee, or wish more information, are asked to email the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health at health@co.walla-walla.wa.us or email Blue Mountain Community Foundation at bmcf@bluemountainfoundation.org.