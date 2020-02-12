Tim Warehime shovels layers of mud to the corner of his kitchen and out the door of his one-story home on Preston Avenue.
“This house has been through three floods, and it will go through four,” he said, pausing in his work Tuesday afternoon.
In his yard were piles of soaked furniture along with muddy, wet clothes and a pathway to move the salvageable items out of his home and onto a truck. Close to 90% of his possessions did not make the cut.
His house is right next to the bridge where the Touchet River overflowed its banks in Waitsburg last week while the entire region suffered from historic flooding.
On the other side of his home is a now-collapsed roadway. His neighbor is moving his furniture out of another mud-packed home.
The houses all along Preston Avenue and Harmon Street were hit the hardest, said Marshall Nechodom, a volunteer with the Waitsburg Christian Church.
“At this time, I think about 60 properties experienced water on their property,” Waitsburg City Administrator Randy Hinchliff said. “My guess is that less than 20 received any major damage to where they won’t be able to be rehabilitated.”
Warehime plans to redo the floor of his house, cut the drywall and order an industrial-sized air dryer. It will take weeks to dry out his house, he said.
Volunteers help him carry items out of the house and sort them into piles. They are part of a huge volunteer effort that is working out of the Waitsburg Christian Church.
“A guy who just lost his home in Waitsburg, he had to rush back in to get the medication for his wife and saw the middle of his house split in front of him. He came into our church and his first question was, ‘Who can I go and help?’” said Matthew Wyatt, pastor of the church .
He said this has been the energy of the community.
Wyatt and his wife, Krystal, opened the church doors Thursday night.The building on Main Street became the central hub for organizing the community together, Wyatt said.
Since Friday, the church has served breakfast, lunch and dinner and kept its doors open 24 hours every day. They meet regularly with many members of the community to decide what needs to be done that day, he said.
Wyatt and his wife go door to door asking neighbors what they need on an immediate scale, whether it be mud shoveled out of their yard, furniture moved out of their house or a place to stay.
They draw up a map and designate teams of volunteers to get tasks completed for each home, he said.
They contacted outside help from other churches, and have many visitors scheduled to come, he said.
Christian Aid Ministries, from Portland, will bring 15 to 50 people Monday who will stay on air mattresses in the church, the pastor said. On Friday and Saturday, members of two churches from the Tri-Cities, two from Walla Walla, one from Yakima and one from Lewiston will come.
“The biggest immediate issue they are dealing with is mud,” he said. “We are waiting to see where we can put the mud.”
The mud is not safe because chemical sewage came with the water and settled, Wyatt said.
“In some homes, there are 2 to 3 feet of mud; entire yards are now all mud,” he said.
Trevor Johnson, a father of three whose bedroom flooded on Thursday, has this issue.
“Everything we dump we have to take to the transfer center in Dayton, which is $94 a ton. I filled up a horse stall with stuff to throw away, and it was $30,” he said. “Hopefully they will get a dumping station soon. Right now I’m just putting piles of mud and refuse around the house.”
He said their bedroom got hit by a forged path of water that came from a breach in the levee. His wife woke up to water coming in the door at 5 a.m. on Friday.
The flood itself started in the late afternoon last Thursday with the breach of the levee east of the bridge along U.S. Highway 12 over the Touchet River. Water flooded the roadway and buildings going east toward Dayton all the way to the last building to the right just before you leave the city of Waitsburg, Hinchliff said.
That levee breach continued to get worse as water rose, Hinchliff said. The majority of homes, businesses and structures along Preston Avenue were hit by the floodwaters, which also affected Harmon Street, East Second Street and North De Witt Road he said.
Several areas in and around the wastewater treatment plant were fairly close to failure; a lot of the rip rap toward the end around the wetland were overtopped, Hinchliff said. The Public Works Department has been hauling rock and rip rap material to re-armor the dike, just in case of another high-water event.
“The (U.S.) Army Corps of Engineers has indicated that there is still two months of flood season left,” he said. “So we are just trying to fix and re-armor and patch and band-aid everything we have in preparation, should another one occur.”
Public Works made many efforts to reinforce the dike at the fairgrounds. The crew was able to keepCoppei Creek from flooding, which protected the city, he said.
The sewer system was flooded at certain points along Preston Avenue, and some of the sewer mains filled with grease and dirt and mud.
Johnson said his sewer system was compromised.
Many homes that were not a part of the floodplain but got hit were not covered by flood insurance, like Johnson, Wyatt said. The community is doing everything they can to help and encourages everyone to take pictures of their damage and contact their insurance before they begin moving things.
A disaster call center has been established in Walla Walla County. Those affected should call 509-524-2913 by Feb. 21.
“If there is enough damage throughout the county, it is possible that assistance will come in the form of monetary grants to individuals from FEMA and low-interest loans,” according to a release from the county.
The church is accepting donations. Call 916-622-9932 before donating to find out what the church needs that day, as needs change with a high influx of donations, or go to waitsburgchristianchurch.com.