At one point last week, the adoption floor at the Blue Mountain Humane Society was empty, and the only two dogs being housed there were on a walk.
“This community is amazing,” said Sara Archer, Humane Society executive director. “From the darkest Friday the 13th of all time (March 13) to March 27, we’ve done 73 adoptions in a two-week period … And that’s just this community — the people are just cool.”
Of course, with the good news of an empty adoption floor comes the obvious and harsh reality — a lack of jobs.
Three staff members were permanently laid off, six workers are on reduced hours and the other six are using the Washington Shared Work program to flex their hours for the next two months.
“We’ve had to cut way back,” Archer said.
Not just because of the cost of keeping that many people employed during an economic shutdown, but also because the current staff members need to practice social distancing, and the facility is not conducive to remote work.
“We don’t have the resources to support people working from home,” Archer said. “Nonprofits are notoriously underserved when it comes to technological stuff.”
As of Tuesday, the shelter had 20 other pets in foster care, eight in foster-to-adopt homes and two in home trials.
The numbers will fluctuate because of occasional drop-ins from stray animals, but the organization is trying to keep “surrendered” animals safe with new practices, and they will not take transfers from other shelters for a while.
When it became apparent on March 13 that social distancing would be the new normal for a while, the Humane Society put the word out for help.
They’ve always made pushes for adoptions and foster care during turbulent times, but the response was overwhelming this time. There are still more than 40 families looking to adopt pets right now, Archer said.
At first, the need was dire because schools had been closed and now families with children were flooding the facility, seeking out friends for the quarantine and beyond.
“That week, we had huge volumes of people,” Archer said. “It was completely unworkable to keep anybody safe at all.”
The organization then began more strict social distancing measures with Archer trying out two days of parking lot patrol to meet potential pet pals, just to see if it could work.
They had to get creative, just like everybody seems to be forced to do these days, Archer commented.
“People are saying, ‘new normal creates new capacity to do things that we always said we’d like to do but couldn’t do,’ ” Archer said.
For example, some of the fosterers may be Whitman College students staying in town for the foreseeable future and have a living situation that allows them to have an animal inside.
Or maybe it’s a couple that always wanted a pet but never spent enough time at home because of work. Or maybe a single parent who is now working at home.
Whatever the reason, Archer said people are finding a capacity for compassion that maybe they weren’t able to tap into before.
She hopes a grant request to the Wildhorse Foundation in Pendleton will be heeded to help furnish needed technology.
In the meantime, an abundance of innovation has led the way for Archer and her team as they navigate pet adoption in the age of coronavirus.
They are doing their best to limit contact, working in teams and never all in the same room, working remotely when possible, doing parking lot meet-ups and running a drop-off at the dog runs for dogs and cats alike.
Virtual “meet-ups” are even being used when a pet is being considered for adoption so staff can see the animal in action before making a call. If the pet is then asked to be brought in, staff meet the pet at the dog run and avoid contact with the people dropping off as much as possible.
Potential adopters can sign papers electronically.
The easy switch, Archer said, was pretending all of the animals were under strict quarantine practices, which are already utilized at the facility.
“We approached it like the whole world got ring worm,” Archer said. “Only, ring worm doesn’t kill you.”
If a pet suspected to be carrying COVID-19 is brought in, measures are in place to isolate the animal. It’s the reason shelters are sterilized environments to begin with, Archer said.
Furthermore, Blue Mountain Humane Society takes responsibility for pets of COVID-19 patients, if called upon. If the pet is brought in, the pet is isolated for three days and then washed with detergent using personal protective equipment.
Archer said transmission between species is unproven at this point, but it is safer to assume the worst.
Taking those pets is easier with an adoption floor that’s already relatively empty.
Because spaying and neutering are not considered essential services during Washington state’s stay-home lockdown, Archer said the Humane Society is considering the “unprecedented” move of allowing unaltered pets in foster care.
The measures taken — staff cuts, online-only adoptions and potentially fostering pets without spaying or neutering — all have a goal of keeping the mission alive, Archer said.
Whether it’s providing shelter services, free pet food at the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, or even masks and surgical supplies for Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Archer is hopeful of weathering this storm and taking some positives out of it.
“If we can build on that it will be one of the positive things to come out of this,” she said of the empty adoption floor. “Our efforts have shifted, because of the availability of time and energy and resources, to keeping pets and people together. That shift has become possible in this moment.”
When all of the unprecedented times are over, Archer hopes that it will no longer be unprecedented to see this many pets in homes.