Community meeting Thursday on flood recovery resources

People can learn about the resources available to them as they recover from last week's flood at a community meeting Thursday afternoon in the Walla Walla County Commissioners' Chambers, 314 W. Main St.
On hand at 4 p.m. will be members of Walla Walla County Emergency Management, commissioners and the United Way of the Blue Mountains along with possibly Red Cross, the county Planning Department and Public Works representatives, Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee told the U-B.
Information about FEMA's individual assistance program, data collection, federal disaster declaration process, volunteering and donations will be available.
Also, information about the Red Cross Multi-Agency Resource Center, which is expected to run Friday through Sunday at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, will be provided.