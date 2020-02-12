You are the owner of this article.
Community meeting Thursday on flood recovery resources

Mud shoveling begins
Homeowner Tim Warehime shovels out his livingroom during clean-up efforts in flood areas of Waitsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

People can learn about the resources available to them as they recover from last week's flood at a community meeting Thursday afternoon in the Walla Walla County Commissioners' Chambers, 314 W. Main St.

On hand at 4 p.m. will be members of Walla Walla County Emergency Management, commissioners and the United Way of the Blue Mountains along with possibly Red Cross, the county Planning Department and Public Works representatives, Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee told the U-B.

Information about FEMA's individual assistance program, data collection, federal disaster declaration process, volunteering and donations will be available.

Also, information about the Red Cross Multi-Agency Resource Center, which is expected to run Friday through Sunday at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, will be provided.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

