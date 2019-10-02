DAYTON — The community will celebrate the coming of fall with a multitude of events Saturday including a Historic Home Tour, an Oktoberfest and more.

Historic Dayton on Tour begins with a Main Street Open House, wagon rides and a downtown art walk from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring local artists.

The Boldman House Museum and the Dayton Historic Depot will be open to the public for tours, and the annual Historic Home Tour happens from 1-4 p.m. These tours offer the public a “rare opportunity to tour beautiful historic private residences in our community,” according to an announcement. Tickets for the tours cost $15, or $10 for Depot members, and may be purchased at the Dayton Historic Depot from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Also on the west end of town, guests can enjoy Oktoberfest at Blue Mountain Station from 3-7 p.m. including a beer garden, grilled brats, fires, a pumpkin patch and more.