A memorial for a Walla Walla man murdered this summer is planned for Sunday afternoon at Whitman College.

Kyle Martz, 35, was found dead July 8, police said. Court documents charge 23-year-old Colby J. Hedman, a man known to law enforcement as a transient in Heppner, Ore., with the first-degree murder of Martz.

Martz, a graduate of Whitman in 2007, has been mourned in the community since. He was involved in numerous nonprofits and on-campus groups. He was Whitman’s international student and scholar adviser, assisting international students and alumni with the logistics of attending college in the U.S. He also was involved with the Walla Walla Diversity Coalition, supporting multiculturalism, as well as secretary of Community Pride Walla Walla and member of the Walla Walla Immigrant Rights Coalition.

Kathleen Murray, Whitman College president, sent a letter to the Whitman community recently regarding the memorial at 2 p.m. Sunday in Cordiner Hall, on the corner of Touchet and Baker streets. The letter stated the event would “celebrate Kyle’s life — the positive impact he had on so many of us, and the humor and generosity of spirit he so often demonstrated — and mourn his loss.”

No further information about the memorial was released, but Whitman Senior Director of Communications Gina Ohnstad said media wasn’t invited so the “community can mourn without distraction.” No recording devices would be allowed either, she said, but one photographer would take photos to share with Martz’s family.

Also, she said anyone could attend the event, which includes music and speeches by Whitman graduates and others.

Hedman, arrested on July 8 in Baker City, Ore., admitted to striking Martz multiple times with an ax before stealing his car and fleeing, police stated. He has been fighting extradition to Walla Walla and is scheduled for two court hearings in Baker County Circuit Court on Thursday regarding that, as well as his charges from Baker City.