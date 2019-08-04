The office hours for the Walla Walla Community Development Department, 310 W. Poplar St., will change beginning Monday.

The new hours be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. The office will remain open during the lunch hour and there will be no change to the inspection schedule.

People may also visit the department’s website for services such as the eTRAKiT permitting portal or email the department for information.

According to Lauren Prentice, acting department director, the reduction in hours will allow staff more time to review applications as well as make changes to improve efficiency and customer assistance.