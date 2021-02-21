Since 2008, local nonprofit Community Council has studied regional issues in the Walla Walla Valley and recommended solutions to the community. Now the organization is looking for its next study topic.
Past challenges the Council examined were affordable housing, education and economic growth, outdoor recreation and food insecurity, a recent release stated.
Topics are due by March 5. Once a topic has been selected, Community Council will form a study committee to learn about the issue and develop recommendations for positive changes that could be implemented in the community.
The study process will take 26 weeks, and a study report including findings and recommendations will be published. A task force will form to advocate for the implementation of the recommendations.
The entire process is open for public participation.
Some achievements of the program were a mental health tax which provides over $1 million annually for mental health services in Walla Walla County and the creation of the Blue Mountain Regional Trails Plan, a blueprint for a regional network of connected non-motorized trails, according to Catherine Veninga, study coordinator for Community Council.
Questions to ask when picking a study topic:
- Does it affect the quality of life or the economic well-being of a large number of people?
- Is it likely to attract broad participation from the community?
- Can the topic be clearly defined and then studied?
- Can fact-based analysis resolve the issue?
- Is it a new issue that has not been addressed in previous Community Council studies?
Topics can be submitted at wwcommunitycouncil.org or by mail at PO Box 2936, Walla Walla, WA 99362.