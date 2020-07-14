Walla Walla County leaders are looking for two Walla Walla County Planning Commission members to fill vacancies left by the recent resignations of Linda Newcomb and Bill Clemens.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 24.
The positions are each a four-year term and part of of a seven-member team that usually meets on the first Wednesday of each month.
Candidates must reside within the boundaries of Walla Walla County commissioner districts 1 or 2 and fill out an application and questionnaire.
Walla Walla Community Development Department staff will help those appointed to the roles learn about the county’s planning history, policies, codes and public processes before taking seats on the commission.
Applications are available atco.walla-walla.wa.us or by calling 509-524-2505. Completed applications go to wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us or the Walla Walla County Commissioners' Office, Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., P.O. Box 1506, Walla Walla.
Questions, such as those about commissioner boundaries, can be sent to wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us.