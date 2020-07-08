Commissioners condemn Columbus vandalism as a new idea for the controversial monument is broached

On the heels of a statement Tuesday from the Walla Walla Board of County Commissioners condemning recent vandalism of the Christopher Columbus statue in front of the Walla Walla County courthouse, the now former president of the Italian Heritage Association of Walla Walla suggested an idea to improve discussions around controversial monuments.
Rather than remove the Columbus statue as some people have suggested, Sherry Keller said through her attorney, an additional monument should be built at the courthouse lawn to honor indigenous explorer Sacajawea.
The concept was presented through her attorney in communication also sent to the commissioners.
According to the letter sent through attorney Lenard L. Wittlake, the idea was presented in the form of a proposed statement by Keller to the Italian Heritage Association board, which did not adopt her concept.
Keller, who had been president of that board when interviewed about the vandalism of the Columbus statue for a July 2 article, is no longer presiding over the board. Attempts to reach Keller or her attorney for comment were unsuccessful this morning.
According to the letter Tuesday, the Italian Heritage Association board is believed to still be working on a statement of its own.
Statues of Columbus have been removed across the country under a public uprising over tributes to his role in colonialism.
Walla Walla’s statue was privately funded by 98 Italian immigrant families in 1911, including Keller’s great-uncle, she said last week. She said the Italian Heritage Association would meet to come to a decision on what to do with the statue after recent vandalism and criticism on the appropriateness of its location.
Other active association members could not be found by deadline.
Wittlake’s communication said: “Keller believes we need more discussion of history, not less” and that “she believes in a more inclusive society that ‘acknowldges the indigenous peoples of this land as we bind together the Old and the New World into one nation, one people.’”
Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson said he had no comment yet.
The commissioners’ statement Tuesday, while condemning the vandalism, also invited discussion about its future.
One person egged and spray-painted “stolen land” and “genocide” on the 7-foot-tall statue on June 30, according to Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt. A 15-minute surveillance video, taken from the courthouse, caught footage of the suspect, Klundt said.
In their release, commissioners said they understood many citizens’ concerns about the statue’s “appropriateness” where it stands now, but they urged conversation rather than vandalism.
“...We cannot and will not condone vandalism to promote meaningful conversation or change,” the release stated. “Blatant disrespect for the law diminishes the credibility, rationale and character of those involved. In the near future, we will endeavor to engage the community in substantive discussions surrounding the statue and its future at its current location.”
No date has been set yet for those meetings.
The vandalism occurred after two online petitions to remove the statue began circulating last month.
About 10 emails had been sent by last week to county commissioners urging removal of the statue that opponents say glorifies a figure whose arrival sparked genocide for Indigenous people.
One of the petitioner organizers, Sam Aparicio, told the U-B in an interview that she was from Los Angeles and attending Walla Walla Community College. Although she plans to return to Los Angeles to finish her education, she wants to see the Columbus statue removed. She also said she wanted to make it clear that neither she nor anyone “in her group” were responsible for the vandalism.
“I’m sick of driving down the road and seeing a statue of someone who murdered and sexually assaulted people,” she said.
She added her signature goal was 33,000 for the petition, although the online site stated 2,500 were wanted. Aparicio said she planned to present the petition to county commissioners for consideration after she felt she had enough signatures.
Extensive Italian immigration to the area likely started around 1870. Many of those people’s names are inscribed on the statue, and their descendants still live in the Walla Walla Valley. A parade unveiled the gift to the county on Oct. 12, 1911.