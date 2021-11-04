An independent commission has formally announced its decision to increase the salaries of Walla Walla’s mayor to $1,500 per month and City Council members to $1,000 per month.
Currently, the mayor is compensated $500 per month while Council members are compensated $400 per month, significantly lower than other Washington cities of comparable size, according to a report by the five-person Salary Commission. Salaries for the mayor and City Council have not changed since 2007, according to the report, which was presented to the Walla Walla City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The commission voted unanimously in late September to increase the mayor’s salary to $1,500 per month, a rate of approximately $18.75 per hour for the 80 hours per month they dedicate to their job. The commission also unanimously approved increasing a Council member’s salary to $1,000, or about $25 per hour for the 40 hours per month they spend on the job.
In a letter presented to the City Council Wednesday, the commission stated that it believed that the increased salaries would allow people of more diverse financial means to hold public office.
“We acted in the belief that salaries are necessary to defray in whole or in part the costs incurred by public service for those elected to public office,” the letter stated. “The founders of our nation recognized that in the absence of salaries, elected offices would be dominated by the fortunate few with the financial means and leisure to enable them to serve …”
The new salaries take effect no sooner than 30 days from the date it was approved, which was Wednesday, Nov. 3. Unless the salary increase is disputed by citizen petition, it will come into effect in early January.
Any Walla Walla city residents who would wish to dispute the salary increase can file a petition, which would require 15% of the total number of registered voters in the most recent election, per state law and local ordinance. There were just under 18,900 registered voters in the city of Walla Walla in November’s general election, according to elections officials, meaning a successful petition would need at least 2,835 signatures.
That petition must be filed no later than January 3, 2022.
