The Oregon Department of Transportation is taking public comments on planned state highway projects.
A March 10 meeting in John Day, Ore., is scheduled for public comments, or participants can submit their feedback online about the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
The program is considered the ODOT’s to-do list for capital improvements for state and federal funded highway projects.
This is the first time for the online open house system that will accept comments.
Participants have three ways to participate in the Draft 2021-2024 review process for ODOT Region 5 in Eastern Oregon, which includes Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Participants can view the information online at ubne.ws/odotdraft0320. The public comment period runs through Friday, April 10.
Participants can also attend the public outreach meeting in John Day, March 10, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Oregon Department of Forestry, 415 Patterson Bridge Road.
The final method is by connecting to the March 10 meeting remotely via web. Details on how to do so are expected to be live today at tinyurl.com/STIP-mtg.