Comments sought on flood risk study

Anyone wishing to comment on the environmental reports connected with the Mill Creek Flood Risk Management General Investigation Study has until Feb. 14 to do so.
The Walla Walla District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has produced a draft finding of no significant impact and an Integrated Feasibility Study and Environmental Assessment Report for the study, according to a release.
The public comment period began Jan. 15 and is open for 30 days. Comments may be sent electronically to the Corps using the online comment form on the Environmental Compliance website (ubne.ws/millcreek-frea), or via email NEPANWW@usace.army.mil — type “Mill Creek GI” in the subject line.
Comments must be postmarked or emailed no later than Feb. 14 to be considered part of the public record. Comments should be mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, ATTN: CENWW_PPL-C, Mill Creek Study, 201 North 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362-1876.
The Corps and the Walla Walla County Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District are conducting this general investigation study to address the flood risks Mill Creek presents to Walla Walla and other communities within the Mill Creek watershed, including adjacent lands, the release detailed.
These draft environmental reports document the results of the feasibility study and environmental compliance processes. They present the process, analysis, results and preliminary conclusions of the investigations and analysis performed to evaluate potential improvements to the existing Mill Creek Flood Control Project, according to the release.
The draft FONSI and FR/EA are available in electronic form through the Corps’ website at ubne.ws/millcreek-frea.
Write or email the Corps with questions at the address above or call the project Environmental Compliance Specialist at 509-527-7256.