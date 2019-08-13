DAYTON — Comments are being sought for revisions of master plans for the Little Goose Project near Starbuck and the Lower Monumental Project near Kahlotus, Wash.

In a release, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said comments will be taken though Sept. 13 regarding management of natural resources and recreational opportunities at both projects.

The master plans guide the overall management and development of all recreational, natural and cultural resources on Corps-managed land associated with the projects, The master plans were last completed in 1969 and revisions are needed to address issues, such as invasive species, not addressed in the current documents.

Comments on the Little Goose project may be sent via email to LittleGooseMP@usace.army.mil and comments on the Lower Monumental project should be emailed to LowerMonumentalMP@usace.army.mil.

Written comments for either project may be sent to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, ATTN: Little Goose Master Plan, 201 N. 3rd Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.

Two public scoping meetings will also be held later this month on the plans.

The first will be Aug. 20 at the Best Western Plus Hotel and Suites in Dayton and the second will be Aug. 21 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Pasco.

Both meetings will begin at 4 p.m. with formal presentations starting at 5 p.m.

The Little Goose master plan can be viewed online at bit.ly/2YZT6RQ and the Lower Monumental master plan at bit.ly/2KvgSNA.