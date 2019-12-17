BURBANK — Operators are seeking input on an Ice Harbor project involving navigation lock upstream floating guidewall cables repair.
The comment period is open until Jan. 13. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District proposes to repair the cable-anchoring system used for the floating guidewall at the navigation lock upstream gate.
The steel cables have deteriorated and need to be replaced, according to a release.
The Corps proposes to remove up to 2,000 cubic yards of sediment from the river bottom anchor location using a hydraulic pump with a suction hose.
The resulting slurry of dredged material and water would be pumped through a hose to an in-water disposal area on the upstream side of the dam, according to the announcement.
This disposal area is enclosed downstream by Ice Harbor Dam and upstream by the old coffer dam used during construction of the navigation lock. The Corps anticipates the old coffer dam would act as a berm to help contain the sediment, the release stated.
For more information or to comment online, visit ubne.ws/iceharborproject.
Comments may also be emailed to NEPANWW@usace.army.mil, inserting “Ice Harbor Guidewall Repair” in the subject line. Comments may also be mailed to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District; CENWW-PPL-C – Ice Harbor Floating Guidewall; 201 N. Third Ave.; Walla Walla, WA 99362-1876.
For additional information, contact Sandra Shelin, Environmental Resource Specialist, at 509-527-7265.