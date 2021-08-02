Columbia Rural Electric Association has announced it is accepting applications for its 2021 More Powerful Together community grant program.
Selected organizations from Walla Walla County, Columbia County and Northeast Umatilla County will receive grant funding up to $10,000. Individuals may not apply.
Applications will be accepted between Aug. 2-23, according to the release. Applications can be submitted via email to 2021CREAgrant@columbiarea.coop. Applications received after 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 will not be considered.
All inquiries about the program should be emailed to 2021CREAgrant@columbiarea.coop and must include "CREA Grant Application" in the subject line.
Organizations don't have to be nonprofits to apply, but religious and political organizations aren't eligible. And previous recipients of the grant may apply again after five years.
The goal of the grant program is to make a one-time donation to one or more organizations that serve the community, the release states.
More information is available at columbiarea.coop.