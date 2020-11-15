DAYTON — Last year, newly appointed Columbia County Commissioner Ryan Rundell joined Sheriff Joe Helm, County Prosecutor Dale Slack and Enhanced 911 Director Ashley Strickland in Florida for a workshop on criminal justice buildings.
There, they confirmed with others what they had already known themselves: The county’s infrastructure is simply inadequate to meet today’s needs.
In particular, the jail — in operation since 1874 and before then a brig on a ship — is rife with safety and efficiency problems. For example, due to the small size of each cell they don’t have toilets and are not locked so that inmates can access a common restroom. That means inmates cannot be kept separate, even at night.
The county commissioners, with the support of Helm, Slack and Strickland, have started making plans for a new justice building.
They are beginning by trying to show the need for such a project. In recent weeks, they have invited state lawmakers and media in to tour the building.
Preparations for a needs assessment performed by a private firm are also underway. Slack said this study will give an idea of what exactly is required to serve the needs of the county.
County officials said safety issues in the Sheriff’s office, jail, dispatch center and courtroom are among the reasons a new building is needed. Many of these problems have been around for years. So, why are county leaders just now tackling the issue?
“I can’t answer for prior administrations, but we’re all new (to our positions),” Helm said. “New sheriff, new prosecutor and new 911 director. We also have new commissions. It’s one of those things where you come in and start looking at things that need to be improved.”
Slack and Helm were elected in 2018 and took office in 2019. Strickland was hired in February 2018.
On the board of commissioners, Mike Talbott — the only member with at least a full term’s experience — will leave office after losing his reelection bid to newcomer Marty Hall.
This leaves new county leadership at every level involved.
Jail problems
While Slack, Helm and Strickland had evidence of need in almost every aspect of the building, the jail stands out as a particularly troubling area.
It is the longest running jail operating in the U.S., Slack said.
Dark and cramped, the space first assaults the senses through its odor.
“It actually normally smells even worse,” said Helm during a tour last Tuesday when the jail had its fewest number of inmates — five — in two years. “This isn’t too bad.”
The jail is divided into two sections. One is the catwalk area with all of the cells and beds.
The catwalk has four double-occupancy cells to sleep eight men. There are three other beds outside of the cells in the catwalk to bring the full capacity to 11 men and no women.
The cells are big enough for two bunks and little else. Because there are no toilets in the cells, the cell doors must be unlocked at all times so that inmates can access the restroom in the catwalk.
This means fights can occur between inmates. When they do, inmates can’t be separated, so one or more of them have be sent to another facility, which costs the county money.
This is just one scenario that increases the county’s incarceration expenses.
“So this year, up until now, we have spent roughly $65,000, just to house inmates in other counties,” Helm said. “Being a small county, that’s a lot of money. So if you have two inmates involved in the same case, they must be kept separate, so we would have to send one somewhere else. Or if we are overbooked, we have to send someone somewhere else. If we have women, we have to send them somewhere else.”
Slack added that there are times inmates are released on their own recognizance after being arrested because there’s nowhere to put them.
During the day, the catwalk door is open and the darkened confinement expands slightly with the availability of the jail’s second section, the “day room.”
“It’s very small with no daylight,” Helm said. “Daylight and outside time is just not an option at this facility.”
The room is small with a single table in front of a television. In the back is a restroom and shower.
There’s no guard station, and Helm confirmed that no deputy is able to stand watch, despite the inability to separate inmates.
There are cameras in jail that are monitored in the dispatch office. Should the employees there notice something, such as a fight or a medical emergency, they can send a deputy to the jail to respond.
Slack said the conditions in the jail could cause issues for the county, which hasn’t yet faced a lawsuit, he said.
“No, but frankly, that’s just the grace of God at this point.. It just takes one thing to go wrong,” Slack said. “I have 100 lawsuits go through my head every day.”
Sheriff’s office causes concern
Connected to the jail is the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department. Helm said the size of the office and the fact that it is missing some safety features found in larger offices presents concerns to deputies, staff, inmates and the public.
First of all, there’s not a dedicated, secure entrance to the building to take inmates. There’s a back door that opens to the lawn area of the courthouse building. The parking lot, where deputies park, is a fair distance. Helm says this poses a concern.
“It’s a safety issue for the officer, the inmate and the general public,” Helm said. “We bring (the inmate) all the way up a walkway that is open to the public. So if there’s a family member who’s disgruntled, or someone trying to hurt the inmate or the officer, or someone trying to break them out, we’re in a circumstance where we have no security.”
Once the inmate is brought in, there’s no dedicated booking area. This take place in a room right off the main office where deputies work. Helm said this can be disruptive.
The office has a single meeting room that also serves as an interrogation room, as well as a room where inmates can meet with their attorneys. It’s also right off the main office with little separation.
To get to that meeting room, inmates must be taken beyond an area close to the lobby, where the general public has access. Helm said if an inmate fights and gets loose, this can cause a dangerous situation.
Dispatch funding untapped
The dispatch office is located next door to the Sheriff’s Department. The main issue here is space.
There’s a single air conditioner vent in the department, and that’s reserved to keep the 911 servers cool. To keep the cool air in, false walls have been set up to separate the servers from the main room.
“There’s close to $1 million worth of equipment on the computer shelves and like at any data center, they have to be kept cool,” Strickland said. “We have one very old air conditioning system to keep them cool. We did about $50,000 of damage last year because it shut off.”
Strickland said dispatch centers statewide are upgrading their 911 servers, but Columbia County already has. He said there’s room on the servers to lease out to other departments.
“However,” he said, “no one is going to lease from us because our servers are stored under water pipes … It’s a revenue source we are missing out on.”
He then removed the false walls to show that because of the way the building was constructed in the 1880s, there’s nowhere else to keep the servers expect under the water pipes.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made the setup even more difficult. The dispatch station, which requires two people, is too small for the employees to sit 6 feet apart. So they must sit almost shoulder to shoulder, despite the pandemic. And because they have to be easily understood when taking 911 calls, they can’t wear masks.
Limited court accommodations cause issues
As with the Sheriff’s office, transporting inmates through the building to get to the courtroom upstairs requires public access areas. The courtroom also has only one door, so inmates must enter through the same door as the public.
There is also only one courtroom, one jury room and one judge’s chamber that must be shared by the superior and district courts.
The cramped jury room had a table setup with chairs all around it. However, while juries have 12 members and some alternates, the table has room for only eight chairs. Other jurors must stand.
“Whenever there is a break in the trial, jurors must wait in there alone with the blinds closed, sometimes for extended periods of time,” Slack said.
Historic building status means no upgrades
While simply remodeling the building may seem like a good, less expensive answer at this point, its status as a historic building makes that impossible.
“We can’t make any changes at all,” Slack said.
That’s why Slack, Helm and Strickland are all hoping a completely new building can be constructed.
However, that doesn’t mean the historic building wouldn’t be used anymore.
“If we do build a new facility, there’s 100 possibilities about what’s going to happen (to the current building),” Slack said. “There’s still plenty of other departments that could use this space.”
Current status and next steps
County officials say they are trying to demonstrate to the public and state lawmakers the need for a new building. They aren’t, however, yet sure what such a building would look like.
Slack said it could be a complete justice building that includes a sheriff’s office, jail, dispatch and courts.
Or, he said, it could end up being just the sheriff’s office or jail. This will depend on the results of the needs assessment.
Friday was the deadline for firms to submit questions about the needs assessment. Next, they will submit proposals.
The assessment is targeted for the end of February 2021.
“Whoever is chosen will come out here once or twice to interview all the department heads involved,” Strickland said. “They will take pictures of all the buildings and document everything. They will decide, ‘OK, do you need a 10-bed jail or a 100-bed jail.’ Then their report back to us will be rough costs and rough square footage of what we need.”
Then, the county will go to work in trying to acquire funding. Slack said the goal is to use state and federal grants so that taxpayers won’t have to pay for the project.
Strickland stressed, however, that the first step is to wait for the results of the assessment.
“We all kind of know what we want,” he said. “But we can’t ask for funding until we know what we need and we know how much it will cost.”