Columbia County Undersheriff Robbie S. Patterson, 42, was injured in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday, Sept. 21, according to law enforcement officials.
According to a Washington State Patrol crash report, Patterson, a Dayton resident, was the sole occupant of the Yamaha motorcycle that crashed on an area known as the Rattlesnake Grade on state Route 129, about 25 miles south of Asotin in rural Asotin County.
According to the report, Patterson was riding the vehicle north around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control for an unknown reason and crashed off the roadway.
He was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston with unspecified injuries. A message was left with hospital representatives for an update on his medical condition.
Patterson was wearing an approved helmet and drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, WSP reported.
However, a possible citation was listed as "pending" on the report. The cause of the accident was listed as "wheels off roadway."
A phone message asking for more information was left for Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm Thursday morning
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said Patterson sustained non-life threatening injuries, but that was all he felt at liberty to disclose.
Slack noted Patterson was not on duty Monday and it was not on a county-owned vehicle involved.
Patterson's Yamaha was damaged and taken away from the scene by a private party, the report noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.