A Columbia County Public Transportation driver was injured after her bus was rear-ended Friday afternoon, May 28, on U.S. Highway 12 near Dayton, according to a report from Washington State Patrol.
The transit driver, Clara R. Suchodolski, 58, of Dayton was injured and taken to Dayton General Hospital, according to the report. She was wearing a seat belt during the crash.
A message was left with the hospital inquiring about Suchodolski's condition, but no information was provided this evening.
According to the WSP report, the 2020 Ford bus with Suchodolski behind the wheel was just outside of Dayton's western city limits heading west on the highway when she slowed down to make a turn.
A 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by Jennifer N. Cramp, 39, of Dayton was directly behind the bus. Cramp's Camry crashed into the rear of the bus as it slowed down.
Cramp was cited for following too closely, troopers reported. Her vehicle was towed from the scene, and the bus had some damage but was able to be driven away.
A passenger in the bus, Dustin L. Conley, 50, of Dayton was not injured.