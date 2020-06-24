Columbia County announced this week that it will reduce services performed by its Sheriff’s Office in the city of Dayton as of July 1.
The announcement sparked a back-and-forth exchange between the city and county that could ultimately lead to a renegotiated contract for the services.
In the release, the county said discontinued services would include “non-criminal, non-emergency calls such as dog bites, loose dogs, abandoned vehicles and city code violations.”
“This stoppage of non-contracted services is based on the county’s budget shortfalls, in part due to the fact that the city of Dayton’s payment of fees for certain county services has not increased in almost 13 years,” the release said. “There will be no interruption in response to criminal complaints, active criminal calls, or emergency response. We are hopeful that a new agreement for the contracting of services can be reached between the county and the city.”
The city of Dayton took issue with that release and issued one of its own, prepared by City Attorney Quinn Plant.
In it, Plant said the county’s claim about the city’s rate was inaccurate.
Payments under the interlocal agreement for law enforcement and dispatch services have increased periodically from $269,998/year in 2007 to $337,428/year in 2013, Plant wrote.
Columbia County Commissioner Charles Amerein conceded the claim in the county’s release was incorrect.
He said the city’s rate had not increased since 2013, rather than the 13-year span written in the release. The corrected information matches with the city’s claim.
The city’s press release went on to say that the city agreed with the county that it was time to renegotiate the agreement. However, the city claims it requested information from the county several times to aid in preparations for negotiations, but never received it.
“Instead of providing the information requested by the city … Columbia County proposed that the city pay 45% of Columbia County’s annual law enforcement budget, 35% of Columbia County’s annual dispatch budget, and 35% of Columbia County’s annual district court budget,” the announcement said. “The city has neither accepted nor rejected this proposal. However, the city has requested data and additional information from Columbia County so that it may better evaluate the proposal. To date, the City’s request for data and additional information has gone largely unanswered.”
The city’s release included an appendix document that contained several letters the city wrote to the county requesting information.
Amerein said all the information the city requested was public information and could have been found by the city. However, he said the county did provide the information. His documented timeline showed the city’s request for information was answered in January, 2018, after it was requested for the second time.
Amerein said commissioners believed the information requests were more negotiating tactics than actual need for information. He said the county has been wanting to renegotiate the agreements for years and while the city has said it is willing to, its leaders keep delaying, he added. He said he hoped going public would help get the two sides talking.
Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford said the city stands ready to provide the services the county is halting.
“The city of Dayton employs staff that do animal control as well as code compliance,” Weatherford said. “City staff has been notified of the changes to the services. Also, this change may result in overtime costs associated with response to after-hour animal control calls.”
Weatherford also said negotiations between the city and county are ongoing and are being handled by each party’s attorneys.
Amerein added he hopes a new deal can be reached soon and that all previously provided services to the city can resume.