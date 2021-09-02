If you want to check out a book from the Dayton Memorial Library, you’ll have to do that curbside.
The Columbia County Rural Library District announced the library will be switching to curbside-only service effective Thursday, Sept. 2, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The library and the Delany building will be closed to the public but staff will still be available during normal business hours, according to the district’s announcement.
Those wanting to check out a book can make their selections online at daytonmemoriallibrary.org or call ahead at 509-382-4131.
More information can be found at the library’s website.