DAYTON — Offices at the Columbia County Courthouse will be closed to the general public to help limit exposure of COVID-19.
The decision was made during a special meeting Wednesday, Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack said.
Employees will be working and phone numbers of offices will be posted on site for residents to use if they have business there, such as paying bills, file documents, and renew licenses.
District and Superior court clerks will be available, he said, but may adopt filing methods that don't require contact. No regular motions days will take place until April 8, but hearings on new arrests, emergency protection orders and other needs will occur.
All trials previously set through April 20 have been rescheduled.
"The Supreme Court and our presiding judge have indicated that resetting during those periods will not cause speedy trial issues," Slack wrote in an email.
The courtrooms will be open, but officials are asking people to "evaluate their desire to come watch and balance it with the current situation," Slack wrote in an email.