DAYTON — A car and tractor collision 4 miles west of Dayton on Monday injured one person.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash was reported at 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 12 in the highway’s eastbound lane.

A farm tractor and trailer driven by Eugene Warren, 64, of Dayton, had stopped to turn into a private driveway when it was struck by a 1992 Honda sedan driven by Shaun Meske, 39, of North Bend, Wash., WSP stated.

Meske was transported to Dayton General Hospital for treatment of injuries. Information on his condition was not available today.

Warren and a passenger in Meske’s car, Matthew Miller, 20, Dayton, were not injured, WSP said.

Meske was cited for negligent driving, according to State Patrol.