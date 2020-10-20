A two-vehicle collision injured a Walla Walla woman Monday, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
Patricia McAdams, 70, was driving north on South Ninth Avenue, approaching the Pine Street intersection just before 12:38 p.m.
Walla Walla resident Daimond Sept, 31, was reportedly eastbound on West Pine Street, when McAdams attempted to make a left turn onto Pine Street. The 2019 Toyota Rav4 driven by McAdams struck the 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Sept.
McAdams was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Sept was not injured, according to the report.