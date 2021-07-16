College Place officials are working on a project to reconstruct Southwest Mojonnier Road, which could happen as soon as summer 2022 if funding comes through.
The road, which used to be managed by Walla Walla County, recently came under the city’s domain.
Planned work will focus on the section of the roadway between College Avenue to Bluvue Lane. Improvement would involved two traffic lanes, two bike lanes, one turn lane, two sidewalks, storm infrastructure and street lighting.
Crew will also install a little over ½ mile of new water and wastewater main lines for residents who live in that area, according to city officials.
The city received a $640,000 federal grant from the Walla Walla Metropolitan Planning Organization to assist with the cost of final engineering and right-of-way acquisition, which is estimated to be $790,000.
College Place also received nearly $2.5 million dollars from a federal highway bill, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello said. The project is estimated to cost $4,879,290 in total.
The street will be transformed from a rural thoroughfare to a street that complies with urban standards to accommodate multiple forms of transportation, said Rizzitiello.
Traffic may increase on Southwest Mojonnier Road as developments such as a new school on Teal Road are built.
As city officials continue reviewing the plans, Rizzitiello said, public forums will be organized to keep residents apprised of the work.