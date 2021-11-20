A woman was injured on state Route 125 just north of Labor Camp Road on Saturday morning in Walla Walla County.
Laia M. Llistosella, 26, of College Place, was driving north on state Route 125 about 1 mile north of the Oregon state line at 7:57 a.m., when the investigator said she lost control of the vehicle and struck the road barrier, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
She was speeding too fast for road conditions, according to the report, and no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Llistosella was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Her status wasn't immediately available.
