A College Place woman was injured in a crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 12 seven miles of East Burbank, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.

Johnny N. Gonsalez, 26, of Pasco was westbound at milepost 304 about 6:45 a.m. when his 1996 Ford Taurus struck a westbound 2006 Acura TSX driven by Heather M. Owen, 47, of Walla Walla. Police believe the crash was caused by inattention on Gonsalez’ part.

While Gonsalez was uninjured, Owen’s passenger Lydia E. Hale, 50, of College Place, was injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center.

All three people in the wreck were wearing seat belts, police said.

Charges of negligent driving are under consideration for Gonsalez, police said.