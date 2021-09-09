College Place residents waking up Sunday, Aug. 27 who noticed severely reduced water can blame a backup generator that failed to activate during a power outage the day before, city staff said at a City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The cause of the failure is still unknown, said Director of Public Works Robert McAndrews at Tuesday’s meeting.
After a power outage on Saturday, Aug. 26, the backup generator should have provided power to systems that pump water out of the city’s wells. But when it failed to do so, system controls relied on an internal uninterruptable power supply, or UPS, until those batteries died, McAndrews said.
“At that point, the UPS stayed off and the controls weren’t able to communicate, they didn’t notify staff that we had an issue,” McAndrews explained to the city council. “That stemmed because part of the network, we discovered, there was a network switch that wasn’t connected to the UPS.”
With drained batteries, water stopped being pumped from wells, while water already stored in the system was used throughout the day. Eventually, the stored water began to run dry and lose pressure. Pumps that continued to run without water at the Eastside booster station were damaged, though those systems have since been repaired, McAndrews said.
During that period of time when water pressure declined, firefighting operations in the city were also potentially put at risk, McAndrews noted in response to a question from Council Member Loren Peterson.
“If we have low water pressure, that could potentially effect firefighting,” McAndrews said.
Public Works staff noticed the water pressure issues around 7 a.m. Sunday. They reset the control systems and manually turned on wells, McAndrews said. Due to concerns that low water pressure would allow for contamination, chlorine treatments were increased. Water samples were also later taken, which came back clear, McAndrews added.
The backup generator’s failure remains a mystery, McAndrews said. The system didn’t indicate an error that could have caused it to not activate, and repeated tests have indicated that it should have worked, he added.
In the last week, the College Place Public Works Department have built a number of redundancies into the system, McAndrews reported. Uninterruptable power supply systems were replaced with models with increased battery capacity, as well as autonomous communication systems that should alert Public Works staff if anything fails.
Department policies have also been updated. In the event of future power outages, staff are to physically respond to the system to verify that things are functioning properly.
“With all of the adjustments that we’ve made and everything that we’ve done since that issue, we’re very confident that we’re not going to have another low water pressure issue in the future,” McAndrews said.
