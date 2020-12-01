To keep the Christmas spirit, College Place will host a tree lighting online and a parade through neighborhoods Thursday evening in place of the annual Winterfest.
Due to the state's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, instead of gathering in crowds to watch the tree lighting and parade, the new event, Light Up the Avenue, will safely incorporate some of Winterfest's traditions.
“The city wanted to do something to help spread cheer for the holidays,” Deputy City Clerk Carolyn Holm said.
The city will display a tree lighting ceremony live on the city's Facebook page Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Following the tree lighting, a parade will wend through College Place neighborhoods starting at 6 p.m.
Christmas music will play as a festive parade of four vehicles, two patrol cars, a fire truck with Santa, a dump truck and the city street sweeper pass by homes.
Fireworks, visible to residents from outside their homes, will shoot off at 7:30 p.m. from an undisclosed location.
The city will keep this tradition in the future, and Light Up the Avenue will run alongside Winterfest, Holm said.